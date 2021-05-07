SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Up 5.8%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2,238,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 790,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -5.38.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 413.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,172,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG Blocks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

