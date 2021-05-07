Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 404,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.16 million and a PE ratio of 231.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,333 shares of company stock worth $3,973,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

