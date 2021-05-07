Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Sells $43,531.19 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million and a P/E ratio of 228.46. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.
Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
