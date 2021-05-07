Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Sells $43,531.19 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million and a P/E ratio of 228.46. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.