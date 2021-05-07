Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

SMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. 1,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $264.03 million and a PE ratio of 228.46. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

