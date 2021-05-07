Shayne & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shayne & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 16.3% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,678. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.