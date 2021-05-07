Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.46 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $5.46 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $11.13 or 0.00019260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00261985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.85 or 0.01150048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.51 or 0.00748146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,898.00 or 1.00151595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

