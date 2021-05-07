Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Down 5.3%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01. 24,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,563,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

