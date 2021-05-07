Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.49

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $909.48 million, a PE ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.