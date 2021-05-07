Shopping Price Reaches $144.66 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $140.51 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $144.66 or 0.00252236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

