Showcase (SHO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Showcase has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $935,827.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,046,610 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

