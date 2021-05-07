SHPING (SHPING) Trading 90% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $3.07 million and $1.41 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 90% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00773513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.01 or 0.08816934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045760 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

