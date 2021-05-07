Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $993,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

