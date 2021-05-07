Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.80. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 22,137 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

