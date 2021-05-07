Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 29.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.82. The company had a trading volume of 381,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

