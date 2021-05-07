Single Point Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.54.

