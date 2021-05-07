Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SCZ traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $75.79.

