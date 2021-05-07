Single Point Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 171.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,131 shares of company stock worth $50,478,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.82 on Friday, hitting $2,411.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,218.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,940.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

