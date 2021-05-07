SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty Sells 23,717 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,730. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

