Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $232.57. 180,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,458,878. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.93.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

