Sitrin Capital Management LLC Invests $6.06 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $17.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.10. 119,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $301.32 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

