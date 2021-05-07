Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00006841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $78.46 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00266465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.59 or 0.01150122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.59 or 0.00756052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,532.21 or 1.00318023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

