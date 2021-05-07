SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Shares Down 3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €43.04 ($50.64) and last traded at €44.08 ($51.86). Approximately 143,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.46 ($53.48).

S92 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

