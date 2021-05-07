Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $83.95 million and approximately $52.53 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00780961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.90 or 0.08815789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

