Smartshare Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $215,469.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.