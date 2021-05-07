Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $555,900.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. 943,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

