Snap (SNAP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $47.00.

5/4/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $47.00.

4/29/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $75.00.

4/21/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

4/15/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

4/6/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/22/2021 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 20,003,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,161,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32.

Get Snap Inc alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $26,692,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.