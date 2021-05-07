Solana Market Capitalization Tops $11.73 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $11.73 billion and approximately $514.16 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $43.04 or 0.00074830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00777062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.21 or 0.08807394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

