Solvay’s (SOLVY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOLVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Solvay alerts:

OTCMKTS SOLVY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.52. 1,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. Solvay has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.