SoMee.Social Market Cap Reaches $22.48 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $22.48 million and $1.33 million worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 468.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00790010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.66 or 0.08794548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

ONG is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

