South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get South State alerts:

NASDAQ SSB opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in South State by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth about $2,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.