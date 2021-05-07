Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 451,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

