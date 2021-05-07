Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.
Shares of SWX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 451,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.
