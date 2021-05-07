Spaceswap (MILK2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00261309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.03 or 0.01114774 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00751801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.00 or 0.99976420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

