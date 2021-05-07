SparksPay Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. SparksPay has a market cap of $33,543.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005475 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,890,687 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,863 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.