SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 14.0% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $116,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $171.85. 751,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

