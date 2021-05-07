SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

