SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 4.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $27,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 797,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,614. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

