Spectre.ai Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $551,182.96 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $551,182.96 and approximately $8.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00086498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.00788222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00101840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.48 or 0.09187523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

SXUT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

