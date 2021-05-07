Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.