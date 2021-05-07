Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Trading Up 13.3%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI)’s share price was up 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 137,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 665,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.