Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Down 90.3% This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 55.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $543.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 90.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00786631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.08764693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046503 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

