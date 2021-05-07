Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Spire updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Spire stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

