Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.90.
Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. 594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,043. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
