Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. 594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,043. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

