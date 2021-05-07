Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%.

SRLP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 32,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.