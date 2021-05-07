Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) traded up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.55. 1,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 578,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,163 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.