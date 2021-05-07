SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. 190,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,071. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

