Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Square were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $223.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.50, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.61. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.46. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

