Square (NYSE:SQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

SQ traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,683,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.62.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

