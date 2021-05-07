srnArt Gallery (SACT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,332.00

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $11,332.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get srnArt Gallery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire srnArt Gallery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy srnArt Gallery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.