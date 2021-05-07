Stafi Market Cap Hits $31.86 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00004935 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and $19.60 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.00331770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

