Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.39% of Stamps.com worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 77.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $450,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $192.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.19 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

